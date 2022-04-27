 Back To Top
Business

DataStreams CEO speaks about big data cooperation in Kazakhstan

By LeeCho Ha-yun
Published : Apr 27, 2022 - 18:01       Updated : Apr 27, 2022 - 18:01
DataStreams CEO Lee Young-Sang is presenting at a conference in Kazakhstan.
DataStreams CEO Lee Young-Sang is presenting at a conference in Kazakhstan.
Data Streams CEO Lee Young-sang attended a conference in Kazakhstan on April 15 to discuss the country’s information and communication technology and share the company’s big data technology.

About 80 people, including Kazakhstan’s IT minister and vice ministers, attended the forum, titled “Appraisal of the Needs-Assessment Survey Results on Digitalization,” to discuss digital transformation, according to the company on Tuesday.

At the event, the CEO shared the company’s knowledge on data governance, big data platforms, Korea’s current use of digital government data and tasks needed to accelerate digitalization.

During his trip to the country, he also visited the Astana IT University and decided to cooperate in establishing curriculum on big data.

“Through the conference and several meetings with Kazakhstan‘s companies and schools, DataStreams has affirmed the country’s interest in big data technology, and the existing demand for big data platforms.” he said. “Our company is planning to establish a platform for Kazakhstan‘s big data analysis in order to expand big data development to Central Asia.”

By LeeCho Ha-yun (hayun.leecho@heraldcorp.com)
