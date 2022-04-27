Former Citibank Korea CEO to head Blackstone’s Korea office

Blackstone logo. (Access Communications and Consulting Co.)

Ha Yung-ku, a former CEO of Citibank Korea who later led an association of local banks, was named chairman of the Korean office for Blackstone, the asset manager said Wednesday. Ha joined Blackstone in August last year as an executive adviser.



“South Korea is one of the most innovative economies in Asia with a highly sophisticated workforce and domestic corporations that are influencing trends around the world,” Blackstone said, adding that it expects to build stronger ties in the public and private sectors here.



Ha will work with new managing director Chris Kim, the asset manager added, saying Kim will lead the new real estate team the Korean office is launching. Kim previously worked as co-head of Korea Real Estate at Angelo Gordon, a New-York based alternative investment firm.



The two will be joined by Eugene Cook, the managing director who has been responsible for private equity business at the Korean office, which was recently relocated to Gwanghwamun, a central business district in Seoul, to expand corporate ties.



“I’m proud to be part of a growing team that has built a reputation for integrity and excellence in the local market and partnerships with some of the country’s leading institutions. I look forward to contributing to the continued expansion of Blackstone in South Korea,” Ha said.





Ha Yung-ku, new chairman of Blackstone's South Korea office. (Access Communications and Consulting Co.)