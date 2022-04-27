 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Entertainment

Busan International Short Film Festival explores potential of short films

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Apr 27, 2022 - 13:49       Updated : Apr 27, 2022 - 13:49
Poster of 39th Busan International Short Film Festival (BISFF)
Poster of 39th Busan International Short Film Festival (BISFF)


The 39th Busan International Short Film Festival kicked off Wednesday at the Busan Cinema Center for a six-day run through Monday.

Under the theme of “Expanding Cinema,” the festival aims to focus on showing the variability and infinite potential of short films, according to the film fest organizer.

The selected films will be screened at two theaters: Busan Cinema Center and BNK Busan Bank Art Cinema.

For the 39th BISFF, 154 short films from 48 countries were selected for screening. According to the event organizer, a total of 3,243 works from 111 countries were submitted this year.

This year’s film fest has six sections: the main competition, the Lithuanian Panorama for this year’s guest country, Hub of Asia, Korean Shorts, Beyond Shorts and the special screening section.

The festival opened with four films -- “Quartet #1,” “Scams of Online Education,” “Winter Cicada” and “The Divers” -- screened at the Busan Cinema Center.

The festival organizer added that the opening films cover a wide range of subjects, such as a person‘s private life and the disparities of a capitalist society.

Thirteen award winners will be announced at the closing ceremony, which will be held at 7 p.m., Monday at the Busan Cinema Center.

More details about the festival are available on the Busan International Short Film Festival website.

By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114