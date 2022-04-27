Outgoing politicians-turned-ministers likely to step down on May 9

Han Duck-soo, the first prime minister nominee of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's incoming government, looks at materials during the second day of his parliamentary confirmation hearing at the National Assembly in Seoul on Tuesday. The ruling Democratic Party boycotted the hearing the previous day, citing "insufficient data submission." (Yonhap)

Seven politician-turned-ministers in the outgoing Moon Jae-in administration are likely to step down on May 9, a day before incoming President Yoon Suk-yeol is inaugurated, a political source said Wednesday.

The seven ministers, including Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae, Justice Minister Park Beom-kye and Interior Minister Jeon Hae-cheol, have agreed to resign on the day that Moon's term ends, according to the source.

Four other ministers are Unification Minister Lee In-young, Environment Minister Han Jeoung-ae, SMEs and Startups Minister Kwon Chil-seung and Culture Minister Hwang Hee.

However, some ministers are likely to keep their posts for the time being, even after Yoon's administration is inaugurated, due to uncertainties over parliamentary confirmation hearings for the incoming president's picks for Cabinet members, including Prime Minister nominee Han Duck-soo.

Cabinet appointments are subject to hearings but do not need parliamentary approval to take their posts, while prime minister is the only Cabinet post that requires parliamentary approval.

The minimum number of ministers required for a Cabinet meeting is more than half of 19 ministers and an agenda will be approved if more than two-thirds of the ministers in attendance vote for it. (Yonhap)