[Herald Interview] Yoon Ji-sung is back in bloom with another spring EP

Perhaps because songs in the spring season can cheer listeners, remind them of romance, or even welcome new beginnings, singer-songwriter Yoon Ji-sung has made his way back to the music scene each time the cherry blossoms have bloomed.



This year is no exception, with his 3rd EP, “Maze,” set to be released Wednesday evening.



It is his first release in nearly a year. His previous work “Temperature of Love,” was released last April, and since then he has joined a new agency.



The former Wanna One leader began his career as a soloist in 2019, and says the season holds a special place in his heart.



“I was born in springtime, and it’s not like I went for it, but I’ve always made a comeback in the spring. As spring signals new beginnings, I think it’s the time of the year that many people wait for, so I thought of meeting my fans with a song that suits the spring,” he said in a group interview Friday.



Leading the five-track package is the main track “Bloom,” and the tracks that round out the album are, “Todok Todok,” “Summer Drive,” “Florescence” and “Sleep.”



The singer said he was looking for an easy listening tune, and “Bloom” fit the bill. He was inspired by different types of colors and thought flowers best matched the hues.







