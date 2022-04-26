Yoon’s delegation, Japanese PM agree to work on improving relations

Rep. Chung Jin-suk (center left) of the conservative People Power Party leading President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol’s policy consultation delegation to Japan, delivers a personal letter from Yoon to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (center right) during their meeting held at the prime minister’s official residence in Tokyo on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol’s policy consultation delegation met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and agreed to make joint efforts to enhance ties between the two countries, the chief delegate said Tuesday.
Rep. Chung Jin-suk of Yoon’s conservative People Power Party who is leading the seven-member delegation to Japan, said the two sides had exchanged opinions on improving the bilateral relationship.
“For the development of a future-oriented relationship of South Korea and Japan, which stand at a new starting line, we have agreed that we need to make efforts for joint benefits,” Rep. Chung said after the meeting. Chung is also the deputy speaker of the National Assembly here.
The meeting was held at the prime minister’s official residence in Tokyo for 25 minutes from 10:40 a.m.
The Korean delegation also delivered a letter on Yoon’s behalf to Kishida.
The Japanese prime minister also highlighted the importance of a “strategic cooperation” between Korea and Japan, and with the United States as well, while addressing geopolitical tensions including the war in Ukraine, China’s military expansion and the series of missile launches by North Korea, according to local reports.
Yoon’s delegation departed to Japan for a five-day trip on Sunday, to coordinate policies and discuss pending current affairs with the neighboring country before Korea’s government changes hands on May 10.
The trip is the incoming government’s first move aimed at improving the bilateral relations that have sunk to the lowest level since the normalization of diplomatic relations in 1965.
All seven members of the delegation, including Rep. Kim Seok-ki, who is the vice chair of the Korea-Japan parliamentary diplomacy forum, and Yun Duk-min, former chancellor of the Korea National Diplomatic Academy, were also present at the meeting with Kishida.
Following their meeting with Kishida, the delegation also held a luncheon with Japanese business chiefs. They were also to meet former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori on Tuesday.
On Monday, the policy consultation delegation held a breakfast meeting with Korea-Japan Parliamentarians’ Union and met with Toshihiro Nikai, former secretary-general of the Liberal Democratic Party. The team also met with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Koichi Hagiuda and Minister of Defense Nobuo Kishi.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)