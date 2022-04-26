 Back To Top
National

Seoul offers free pet dog education

By Korea Herald
Published : Apr 26, 2022 - 15:13       Updated : Apr 26, 2022 - 15:13
(123rf)
(123rf)

Seoul is offering a series of free programs for dog owners, including a pet school for puppies with behavior problems.

The school, set to open in May, will provide socialization and obedience training for dogs younger than 1 year old. For older dogs, the course will be divided by issue, such as for aggression and being overly attached with owners.

There will also be online courses for pet owners and prospective pet owners, officials at the Seoul Metropolitan Government said. More are planned later this year for young students with the aim of raising their awareness of animal rights.

All classes are free and applications via the Seoul School website will be approved on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Our study last year showed that people think about giving up on their pets when they have difficulty dealing with the pets’ behavior,” Park Yoo-mi, a Seoul city official, said as the reason behind such programs.
 

By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
