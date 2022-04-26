All-new Range Rover nears market launch

Land Rover's new Range Rover luxury SUV. (Land Rover)

Jaguar Land Rover Korea said it has received more than 2,000 advance orders for the all-new Range Rover luxury SUV slated to hit showrooms in the first half of this year.



Available in five trims, the all-new Range Rover is priced between 196.87 million won ($157,800) for the Standard Wheelbase D350 Autobiography and 222.47 million won for the Long Wheelbase P530 Autobiography. The prices include a five-year service plan.



Demand is especially high for the all-new Range Rover P530, fitted with a new 4.4-liter V8 engine which has 76.5 kilogram-meters of torque and can take the vehicle from zero to 100 kilometers per hour in 4.6 seconds with Dynamic Launch engaged, the company said.



Designed, developed and engineered in the United Kingdom, the fifth-generation Range Rover is based on Land Rover’s new platform called MLA Flex. The new platform accommodates all-electric drives, plug-in hybrids and mild hybrids.



All Wheel Steering is fitted as standard in the new Range Rover to deliver a more refined drive with high-speed stability and enhanced low-speed agility.



The SUV achieves a smooth, relaxing drive by adjusting its height through the Electronic Air Suspension, and a Dynamic Response Pro improves handling through electronic active roll control (eARC), optimizing on-road performance.



The all-new Range Rover comes with an Active Noise Cancellation feature delivered through 35 speakers; and a Cabin Air Purification Pro system that significantly reduces odors, bacteria, allergens and viruses including the COVID-19 virus, the company said.



Land Rover’s most intuitive infotainment system, called PIVI Pro, includes a curved “floating glass” 13.1-inch touchscreen with haptic controls. The system features immediate start-up and responds at the speed of premium smartphones.



By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)