Entertainment

Viviz first K-pop girl group on Grammy’s ‘Global Spin’

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Apr 26, 2022 - 12:45       Updated : Apr 26, 2022 - 15:40
K-pop girl group Viviz (Recording Academy, Grammys)

Girl group Viviz will be taking the virtual stage on the Grammy’s digital performance series titled “Global Spin,” according to the trio’s agency Big Planet Made Entertainment on Tuesday. The act will be the first K-pop girl group to perform on the music show.

Viviz will showcase “Bop Bop!” from its first mini-album “Beam of Prism,” released in February. The prerecorded performance will show the trio in black hanbok -- Korea’s traditional costume -- performing at the iconic Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul, the press release said.

“Global Spin” highlights noteworthy music from around the world, featuring performances by artists and groups that celebrate both the creators and their home countries.

K-pop acts that have performed on the music show include rapper-songwriter B.I, singer-songwriter Seori and boy band Ateez.

Viviz’s performance on “Global Spin” will be released on the official Grammy website and social media platforms on Wednesday at 2 a.m. in Korea.

On Thursday, the girl group will release a remix version of “Bop Bop!” with American DJ Yves V.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
