National

PM nominee's confirmation hearing ends without decision amid DP's boycott

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 26, 2022 - 11:30       Updated : Apr 26, 2022 - 11:39
Prime Minister nominee Han Duck-soo attends his confirmation hearing at the National Assembly in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)
Prime Minister nominee Han Duck-soo attends his confirmation hearing at the National Assembly in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

Lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Party (DP) and the minor opposition Justice Party boycotted the confirmation hearing for Prime Minister nominee Han Duck-soo for the second day Tuesday, citing Han's failure to submit requested information.

Although a legal deadline for the National Assembly to complete Han's confirmation hearing passed without a decision, the DP and the Justice Party asked the Assembly to reschedule a date for the hearing.

Tuesday's hearing was adjourned about 30 minutes after it started.

Rep. Sung Il-jong of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) expressed regrets that the hearing ended without approval, while asking a special committee for the hearing to set a new date for Han's hearing.

The deadline was set in line with a law, which requires the vetting process to be finished within 20 days after a request for a hearing is submitted to the Assembly. Han's hearing was submitted to the Assembly on April 7.

The DP and the Justice Party have demanded postponement of the two-day confirmation hearing, saying that it is useless to vet Han without essential data.

In the hearing, Han, who is nominated as the first prime minister of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's incoming government, was expected to be grilled about alleged conflicts of interest related to his home rental in the 1990s and also the hefty salary he received as an adviser to law firm Kim & Chang.

In South Korea, prime minister is the only Cabinet post that requires parliamentary approval. (Yonhap)

