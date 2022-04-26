 Back To Top
National

Current, former USFK employees under investigation on graft charges

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 26, 2022 - 11:12       Updated : Apr 26, 2022 - 11:12
The logo of the Daegu Metropolitan Police in the city of Daegu, about 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul (Yonhap)
DAEGU -- Ten current and former employees of the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) are under investigation on charges of accepting bribes in exchange for jobs at an unidentified US Army base, with two of them in custody, police said Tuesday.

The suspects, who were recruitment officers, were accused of receiving 175 million won ($140,000) from five South Koreans in return for hiring them between April 2018 and December 2020, according to the Daegu Metropolitan Police.

They allegedly had the applicants' career certificates fabricated and gave them highest marks.

Police said they launched the probe after receiving a report on the matter from the US Army Criminal Investigation Division and confiscated 160 million won of bribes in forfeiture. (Yonhap)

