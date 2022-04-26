 Back To Top
National

Cabinet approves remainder of initial funds for presidential office relocation

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 26, 2022 - 11:11       Updated : Apr 26, 2022 - 11:13
Defense Ministry building in Yongsan-gu (Yonhap)
Defense Ministry building in Yongsan-gu (Yonhap)

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved the remaining 13.6 billion won ($10.9 million) in reserve government funds for President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's plan to relocate the presidential office.

The spending was approved about three weeks after the first 36 billion won was approved following the orders of outgoing President Moon Jae-in, who endorsed the plan after initially opposing it over concerns a hurried relocation could leave a "security vacuum."

The new presidential office will be set up inside what is now the defense ministry building in line with Yoon's campaign promise to move the presidential office out of Cheong Wa Dae to help him connect better with the people. (Yonhap)

