Confirmation hearings off to a rough start with liberal boycott of PM nominee

Prime Minister nominee Han Duck-soo closes his eyes during the parliamentary confirmation hearing at the National Assembly on Monday. (Yonhap)



The parliamentary confirmation hearing for Prime Minister nominee Han Duck-soo got off to a rough start Monday, with more than half of the members missing, as opposition parties boycotted the vetting process, citing a lack of sufficient review materials.



Han’s two-day confirmation hearing kicked off at 10 a.m. with only six lawmakers present of the 13 members that make up the special committee for personnel vetting at the National Assembly.



Five were from the future ruling People Power Party and one, Rep. Kang Byung-won of the future opposition Democratic Party of Korea, came in only to complain of Han not submitting all the information requested, then left.



The confirmation hearing was adjourned less than an hour after it began, and it was unclear when the proceedings would resume, despite earlier plans to pick up the session at 2 p.m.



The special committee members of the Democratic Party said the hearing “cannot but be extended,” as they need more time to review information when Han does respond to their request to submit additional materials.



While the deadline for the National Assembly to complete Han’s parliamentary confirmation hearing is Tuesday, the Democratic Party also said the deadline can be pushed back if parties reach an agreement.



“Conducting a proper hearing to thoroughly inspect the nominee is the way to fulfill our duty to the people, not meeting a timetable,” Rep. Kang said in the press conference.



The deadline was set in accordance with the National Assembly Act and the Confirmation Hearing Act, which stipulate the vetting process finishes within 20 days after the request for a parliamentary hearing is made. The request for Han‘s hearing was submitted to the National Assembly on April 7.



On Sunday, lawmakers of the Democratic Party and progressive opposition Justice Party held a press conference where they said that the prime minister nominee had failed to submit requested information. Saying they lack the materials to review and properly assess the candidate, the parties had demanded to postpone the Monday’s confirmation hearing.



“Han’s office is not providing the materials, making excuses such as that the materials need approval on giving out personal information; that revealing them would invade privacy; that the preservation period for the data ended; that they are trade secrets,” the liberal parties said in the press briefing.





Seats at the parliamentary confirmation hearing for Prime Minister nominee Han Duck-soo are seen empty as lawmakers of the Democratic Party of Korea and Justice Party boycott the event on Monday. (Yonhap)