National

Culture ministry to hold conference on hallyu

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 25, 2022 - 10:33       Updated : Apr 25, 2022 - 10:41
This photo provided by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism shows a poster for the first K-Culture Conference to be held online on April 27, 2022. (Yonhap)
This photo provided by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism shows a poster for the first K-Culture Conference to be held online on April 27, 2022. (Yonhap)

The government will hold an online conference on the global boom of Korean pop culture known as "hallyu" this week to discuss ways to increase its sustainability.

Co-hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO), the initial "K-culture Conference: the Spirit of the Times as Reflected in K-culture" will take place Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Seoul, the ministry said Monday.

"We hold this event to analyze hallyu in depth from various perspectives and devise policies to increase its sustainability," it said in a press release.

Kim Hyun-hwan, first vice culture minister, will deliver the opening speech, and Pierre Luigi Sacco, a professor of cultural economics at the IULM University of Milan, Italy, and senior adviser and head of the Venice office of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, will deliver a keynote speech as part of the opening ceremony.

Experts at home and abroad, including Kim Sun-hyuk, a professor of Korea University, Sam Richards, a professor of Penn State University, and Stephen Duncombe, a professor of New York University, will then present topics in such fields as international exchange, tourism, content and media.

The conference will be streamed live on KTO's YouTube channel for anyone interested in the topics. Simultaneous English interpretation will be provided. (Yonhap)

