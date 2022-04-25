 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

Yoon to visit headquarters of homegrown COVID-19 vaccine

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 25, 2022 - 10:28       Updated : Apr 25, 2022 - 10:30
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will visit homegrown vaccine producer SK Bioscience on Monday and emphasize vaccine sovereignty amid the country's fight against the novel coronavirus, his spokesperson said.

Yoon is scheduled to visit SK Bioscience's headquarters in Seongnam, south of Seoul, where he will inspect the company's latest research and development efforts in COVID-19 vaccine production, according Yoon's spokesperson Bae Hyun-jin.

"Yoon will encourage researchers there who are working with a sense of duty in regard to securing COVID-19 vaccine sovereignty," Bae said. "Yoon's government will have a deep interest and put its best effort forward on anything related to protection of people's lives."

Yoon previously visited SK Bioscience's factory in Andong, North Gyeongsang Province, in September.

The president-elect will be accompanied by SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won during his visit to SK Bioscience.

It will be the third time that Yoon has met Chey, who is also the chief of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), since his election.

The two encountered each other in a meeting of six business organizations last month and an event for the 2030 World Expo in Busan on Friday. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114