 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

Moon, first lady get second COVID-19 booster shots

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 25, 2022 - 09:51       Updated : Apr 25, 2022 - 09:53
President Moon Jae-in (C) receives a second COVID-19 booster shot on Monday. (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in (C) receives a second COVID-19 booster shot on Monday. (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in and first lady Kim Jung-sook on Monday received a second COVID-19 booster shot in line with guidance from health authorities, Cheong Wa Dae said.

Earlier this month, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) expanded the rollout of second booster shots for people aged 60 and older, as the nation stepped up efforts to live with the virus while ensuring maximum protection for the public.

Moon and Kim qualified for a fourth shot of COVID-19 vaccine under the guidance.

Moon received AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine in March and April last year, and the third and fourth shots were Pfizer.

About 87 percent of the nation's 52 million population have been fully vaccinated so far, with some 65 percent receiving booster shots, according to the KDCA. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114