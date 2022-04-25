Moon, first lady get second COVID-19 booster shots

President Moon Jae-in and first lady Kim Jung-sook on Monday received a second COVID-19 booster shot in line with guidance from health authorities, Cheong Wa Dae said.

Earlier this month, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) expanded the rollout of second booster shots for people aged 60 and older, as the nation stepped up efforts to live with the virus while ensuring maximum protection for the public.

Moon and Kim qualified for a fourth shot of COVID-19 vaccine under the guidance.

Moon received AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine in March and April last year, and the third and fourth shots were Pfizer.

About 87 percent of the nation's 52 million population have been fully vaccinated so far, with some 65 percent receiving booster shots, according to the KDCA. (Yonhap)