N. Korea has not staged military parade yet: source

North Korea holds a military parade to celebrate its 73rd anniversary of its founding on Sep. 9, 2021. (KCNA-Yonhap)

North Korea has not yet held a military parade that is widely expected to take place in Pyongyang to mark a key national anniversary this week, an informed source said Monday.

Many had predicted the opening of the parade at midnight on the occasion of the 90th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army (KPRA) that falls on the day. The KPRA is the anti-Japanese guerilla force known to have been created by national founder Kim Il-sung in 1932.

Satellite imagery showed the secretive North's apparent preparations, involving thousands of troops and key pieces of military equipment, to hold a street parade at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, an event used as part of efforts to cement internal unity and highlight its military presence.

Some observers here said the parade might have been delayed due to weather or other unspecified conditions.

Under the leadership of Kim Jong-un, who took power in late 2011, the North has held nine major military parades for national celebrations, including the founding anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party on Oct. 10. (Yonhap)