Moon Jae-in to talk about 5 years of presidency on TV show

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Apr 24, 2022 - 15:57       Updated : Apr 24, 2022 - 16:00
President Moon Jae-in (left) speaks with JTBC journalist Sohn Suk-hee in an interview held at Sang Chun Jae, a wooden pavilion hosting VIP guests at Cheong Wa Dae. (Cheong Wa Dae)
President Moon Jae-in (left) speaks with JTBC journalist Sohn Suk-hee in an interview held at Sang Chun Jae, a wooden pavilion hosting VIP guests at Cheong Wa Dae. (Cheong Wa Dae)

President Moon Jae-in will share his thoughts and feelings about his five years of presidency on a two-part special for cable channel JTBC’s “Five Years of Moon Jae-in” airing on Monday and Tuesday.

Hosted by JTBC journalist Sohn Suk-hee, the one-on-one interview reviews Moon’s achievements, regrets and opinion of the incoming administration as he looks back on the past five years.

“The interview was conducted without any political bias. Moon sometimes responded to questions in the form of silence, rhetorical questions and dodging,” the latest JTBC press release on Saturday quoted Sohn as saying.

According to Moon’s office, the program was shot over two days from April 14 to 15.

The interview was held at various locations in the presidential compound, including Sang Chun Jae, a wooden pavilion hosting VIP guests at Cheong Wa Dae.

The upcoming talk show is Moon’s second one-on-one interview with a media personality since his interview with the public broadcaster KBS’ reporter Song Hyeon-jeong in May 2019.

The 80-minute “Five Years of Moon Jae-in” will air as a two-part series on Monday and Tuesday at 8:50 p.m. on JTBC.

By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
