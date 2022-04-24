 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

8 insurers fined W1.76b for collusion

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 24, 2022 - 13:31       Updated : Apr 24, 2022 - 13:33
This photo, provided by Yonhap News TV, shows the Korea Fair Trade Commission in the central administrative city of Sejong. (Yonhap News TV)
This photo, provided by Yonhap News TV, shows the Korea Fair Trade Commission in the central administrative city of Sejong. (Yonhap News TV)

South Korea's antitrust regulator said Sunday it has decided to impose a combined fine of 1.76 billion won ($1.42 million) on eight insurance companies for colluding to fix bidding prices.

KB Insurance Co., six other non-life insurers and a local insurance consultancy colluded for the rental housing-related insurance bidding put forward by state housing developer Korea Land & Housing Corp. (LH) in 2018, according to the Fair Trade Commission (FTC).

They colluded to intentionally offer low bidding prices or drop out of the bidding in order to let No. 4 industry player KB Insurance win contracts from LH twice.

Through the collusion, KB Insurance aimed to recoup 10 billion won in losses from a strong earthquake that struck the southeastern city of Pohang in 2017.

Along with the fine, the FTC has decided to lodge a complaint with the prosecution against KB Insurance and an insurance consultancy, as well as three of their executives. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114