Sollute Study to launch summer camps in Canada, New Zealand

An image of Sollute Study Abroad Business Group overseas camp (Sollute Study Abroad Business Group)
With the world slowly phasing into a post-COVID-19 pandemic era, Sollute Study Abroad Business Group is to arrange educational camps in Canada and New Zealand for teenagers this summer.
Sollute Study Abroad Business Group is an education company that arranges camps for youths in English-speaking countries in partnership with local education offices and schools since 2014. Some 1,050 teenagers participated in camps arranged by the company until January 2020, before the pandemic hit the world.
For the upcoming three-week camp slated to take place in Canada and New Zealand this summer, youths aged 12 or above who have been fully vaccinated can participate.
Those who take part in the Canadian camp will be placed into different English as a Second Language classes based on the results of an English fluency test. The program will involve diverse cultural experiences, such as visiting Toronto’s CN Tower, watching a Toronto Blue Jays baseball game, visiting Niagara Falls and enjoying Canada’s Wonderland, the country’s largest theme park.
For the New Zealand camp, participants can experience winter in the southern hemisphere country, attending classes with other local students at a school in northern Auckland.
Students will visit the set for the village of Hobbiton, featured in “The Lord of the Rings” film franchise and Rainbow’s End amusement park.
Local homestay programs will be arranged to have the participants live with local hosts and families during their studies, providing them with a 100 percent English living environment.
Instructors will accompany the students overseas, sharing updates with parents through a mobile application.
For more information on the summer camp plans, contact Sollute Study Abroad Business Group through KakaoTalk.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com
)