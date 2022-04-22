 Back To Top
National

Unification minister nominee calls for bipartisan NK policy

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 22, 2022 - 21:19       Updated : Apr 22, 2022 - 21:19
Unification Minister nominee Kwon Young-se speaks at a seminar organized by the national unity committee under President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol`s transition team at its office in Seoul on April 22, 2022. (Yonhap)
Unification Minister nominee Kwon Young-se speaks at a seminar organized by the national unity committee under President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol`s transition team at its office in Seoul on April 22, 2022. (Yonhap)

Unification Minister nominee Kwon Young-se on Friday called for a bipartisan policy on North Korea.

"Only when a bipartisan North Korea policy is drawn up on the foundation of a national consensus will it be possible to pursue policies in a sustainable and consistent manner," he said at a seminar organized by the national unity committee under President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's transition team.

Kwon said the reunification of Germany demonstrated the need to pursue bipartisan policies in order to achieve the peaceful reunification of North and South Korea.

"North Korea's complete denuclearization and the completion of peaceful reunification are the greatest tasks facing our people," he said.

"We must break from the old dichotomy that conservatives are anti-North Korea and progressives are pro-North Korea and build a policy of unity," he added. (Yonhap)

