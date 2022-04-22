Former KSU chief seeks ISU presidency

Kim Jae-youl, presidential candidate for the International Skating Union (Korea Skating Union)
The Korea Skating Union said Friday it has nominated Kim Jae-youl, president of Samsung Global Research, an in-house think tank, and formerly KSU president, as a presidential candidate for the International Skating Union.
The KSU said Kim, equipped with vast experience in sports administration, has made significant contributions to the growth of the nation’s skating sports.
“While serving as president (2011-2016), Kim played a pivotal role in the nation’s hosting of nine major ISU events. During the years, the agency’s revenue has also tripled thanks to his excellent marketing expertise,” the KSU said in a statement.
Current KSU President Yoon Hong-geun added, “We are fully confident that his extensive experience in global business will help take the ISU and skating sports to another level.”
Kim also showed confidence in his bid for the ISU presidency, identifying growth as his top priority in leading the international agency.
“In order to ignite skating games’ full potential and to reach out to new fans, the next ISU president must have a long-term strategic plan and good sense of business acumen to implement the plan,” he said.
“I believe that my working experience with the media and partners, and background of 25 years in global business have prepared me to take on this role.”
Kim shared his five strategies as ISU presidential nominee: to increase sponsorship revenue, to make strategic investments in development programs, to embrace technology and new ideas, to provide a fair and safe environment for athletes and to promote closer collaboration with ISU members and outside partners.
Kim, a current ISU council member, served as KSU president from 2011 to 2016, executive vice president of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Organizing Committee, vice president of the Korea Olympic Committee and an IOC Coordination Commission member for the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games.
The presidential election is slated for June 10 during the ISU Congress that will take place from June 6 to 10 in Phuket, Thailand.
By Byun Hye-jin (hyejin2@heraldcorp.com
)