Entertainment

Seventeen hops on May music craze with “Face the Sun” LP

First new release in seven months features group’s first English-language single “Darl+ing”

By Park Jun-hee
Published : Apr 22, 2022 - 15:19       Updated : Apr 22, 2022 - 15:19
Boy band Seventeen (Apple Korea)
Boy band Seventeen (Apple Korea)

A week after boy band Seventeen surprised fans with a new song, the band’s agency Pledis Entertainment said Friday that the K-pop sensation is currently gearing up to make a return on May 27.

The K-pop act signaled its return by posting a teaser image on social media, sending fans into a frenzy about the much-anticipated comeback. Fans are also excited to see the group perform again as a 13-piece ensemble as Seventeen’s two Chinese members, Jun and The8, did not participate in the band’s previous work in order to focus on activities back home that the pandemic had postponed.

Although not much has been revealed about Seventeen’s return and the new song’s title, the trailer uploaded on social media contained several images allowing people to piece together the puzzle. A stair, rope, sun, map and a structure emblazoned the white poster with the band’s comeback date and the album’s title: “Face the Sun” and “2022.05.27.”

Speculation about what the objects mean is already circulating, and expectations of what sounds the band will present on its new album are already high. 


Poster image for boy band Seventee’s 4th LP, “Face the Sun.” (Pledis Entertainment)
Poster image for boy band Seventee’s 4th LP, “Face the Sun.” (Pledis Entertainment)

This marks the band’s return to the stage nearly seven months after the release of its 9th EP, “Attacca,” on October 22.

Last week, the group dropped its first all-English language single titled “Darl+ing” hoping to expand its presence globally. The band’s latest single, which is a song thanking Carats, its official fandom, likely provides a taste of what is to come.

“Darl+ing” will also appear on Seventeen’s upcoming album.

This year has been busy one for Seventeen. Woozi, also known for producing the band’s songs, shared his first solo debut “Ruby” through a mixtape in January, while rapper Vernon teamed up with pop star Charli XCX to remix “Beg for You,” featuring Rina Sawayama. Also, the band’s film “Seventeen Power of Love: The Movie” premiered around the globe on Wednesday and will be screened until Saturday.

Debuting in May 2015 under K-pop powerhouse Pledis Entertainment, Seventeen has grown into a juggernaut among idol groups.

The 13-piece group includes S. Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK (Dokyum), Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino.

It had back-to-back million-sellers through its eighth EP, “Your Choice,” and the ninth EP, “Attacca,” last year.

Seventeen’s new album will hit music streaming platforms at home and abroad at 1 p.m. on May 27.

By Park Jun-hee (junheee@heraldcorp.com)
