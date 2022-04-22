Seventeen hops on May music craze with “Face the Sun” LP

Boy band Seventeen (Apple Korea)



A week after boy band Seventeen surprised fans with a new song, the band’s agency Pledis Entertainment said Friday that the K-pop sensation is currently gearing up to make a return on May 27.



The K-pop act signaled its return by posting a teaser image on social media, sending fans into a frenzy about the much-anticipated comeback. Fans are also excited to see the group perform again as a 13-piece ensemble as Seventeen’s two Chinese members, Jun and The8, did not participate in the band’s previous work in order to focus on activities back home that the pandemic had postponed.



Although not much has been revealed about Seventeen’s return and the new song’s title, the trailer uploaded on social media contained several images allowing people to piece together the puzzle. A stair, rope, sun, map and a structure emblazoned the white poster with the band’s comeback date and the album’s title: “Face the Sun” and “2022.05.27.”



Speculation about what the objects mean is already circulating, and expectations of what sounds the band will present on its new album are already high.







Poster image for boy band Seventee’s 4th LP, “Face the Sun.” (Pledis Entertainment)