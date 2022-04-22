Cheong Wa Dae confirms exchange of letters with NK leader

The office of President Moon Jae-in on Friday confirmed an exchange of letters between Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said Cheong Wa Dae plans to brief the media on the letters.

According to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim received a letter from Moon on Wednesday and sent a reply letter the next day.

The KCNA said Moon and Kim held the same view that inter-Korean relations would "improve and develop" if the two sides continue to strive toward that goal. (Yonhap)