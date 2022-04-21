Anger mounts over tvN talk show that featured president-elect Yoon

From left: Comedian Yoo Jae-suk, President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol and comedian Jo Se-ho are shown in a screenshot of “You Quiz on the Block” (tvN)
Though cable channel tvN and President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol might each have had their own motivations for the talk show, the latest episode of “You Quiz on the Block” arguably backfired, raising growing criticisms against both the cable channel and Yoon.
Hosted by the comedian duo Yoo Jae-suk and Jo Se-ho, “You Quiz on the Block” invited four guests to this week‘s episode, including Yoon.
Nearly 20 minutes of the 100-minute talk show were dedicated to Yoon, who shared stories about his past and his daily life.
The fact that Yoon’s segment did not differ much from the usual format of the weekly show failed to avert mounting criticisms from viewers and the general public who argue that having a politician as a guest on the show was inappropriate given its style and stated purpose.
“The charm of ‘You Quiz on the Block’ is the synergy created between the hosts and the guest in their conversation. Many viewers enjoy the show because of the comedian duo’s witty expressions and humorous remarks. We did not want to see a formal question-and-answer in ‘You Quiz on the Block,’” a viewer said on the official website for the program on Thursday.
“When did this program become a political tool and propaganda outlet. I thought ‘You Quiz on the Block’ was a comedy talk show. Did the name of the program change to ‘Yoon Quiz on the Block’? I am definitely disappointed,” another comment read.
Veteran comedian Yoo also found himself in hot water, facing criticisms and allegations concerning his personal political stance.
Having premiered in 2018, “You Quiz on the Block” has become a hit talk show for its unique broadcasting format of conducting an unscheduled interview with people the comedian duo meet on the street.
The show has been praised for delivering ordinary people’s stories and their thoughts on various topics.
As COVID-19 pandemic-related social distancing guidelines took hold, the show format was changed, inviting guests from different walks of life, ranging from TV celebrities and sports stars to CEOs, religious figures, professors and more to the studio for interviews.
Yoon was the first politician to appear on “You Quiz on the Block.”
Nearly 1,500 online posts denouncing Yoo, Yoon and tvN had been uploaded as of Thursday morning after the program was released.
By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com
)