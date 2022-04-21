 Back To Top
Business

Posco’s eco-friendly steel brand gets international accreditation

By Kim So-hyun
Published : Apr 21, 2022 - 17:08       Updated : Apr 21, 2022 - 17:08
Paik Young-min, director of renewables certification at DNV Korea (second from left), and Park Eul-son, chief of Posco’s energy and shipbuilding materials marketing (third from left), pose for a photo at the MOU ceremony between the two on March 31 at Posco’s Seoul office.(Posco)
Paik Young-min, director of renewables certification at DNV Korea (second from left), and Park Eul-son, chief of Posco’s energy and shipbuilding materials marketing (third from left), pose for a photo at the MOU ceremony between the two on March 31 at Posco’s Seoul office.(Posco)
Posco said its eco-friendly steel brand received certification from Norwegian classification society Det Norske Veritas.

DNV provides testing, certification and technical advisory services to the energy value chain including renewables, oil and gas and energy management.

DNV signed a memorandum of understanding to issue a material type approval on Posco’s Greenable brand of steel materials certifying its performance and quality on March 31 at the steelmaker’s headquarters in Seoul.

Greenable is a brand for specialized steel products and solutions used to produce, transport or store eco-friendly energy such as wind power, solar power and hydrogen.

Posco launched the brand in October last year to meet the growing need for economical design in the renewable energy industry, and to cut the levelized cost of electricity, a measure of the average net present cost of electricity generation for a generating plant over its lifetime.

Kim Sandgaard-Mork, DNV’s executive vice president for renewables certification, said DNV has global experience in technical standardization and certification systems. DNV’s material type approval for Greenable will contribute toward securing high-quality products in the eco-friendly industry, he added.

“Eco-friendly energy is an irreversible trend. At this time when the whole world is transitioning into a renewable energy system, we expect the cooperation (with DNV) to serve as an opportunity to advance towards carbon-neutral society,” said Park Eul-son, Posco’s chief of energy and shipbuilding materials marketing.

By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)
