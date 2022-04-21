 Back To Top
Finance

[Photo News] Moon's Last Appoinment

By Jung Min-kyung
Published : Apr 21, 2022 - 17:36       Updated : Apr 21, 2022 - 17:39
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in hands Bank of Korea Gov. Rhee Chang-yong a certificate of appointment as the chief of the nation’s central bank at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Thursday. Rhee, the former director of the Asia and Pacific department at the Washington-based International Monetary Fund, was nominated last month by Moon to succeed former BOK Gov. Lee Ju-yeol, whose term ended on March 31. The high-profile official nomination was Moon’s last before he leaves office on May 10. Rhee’s most urgent tasks include adjusting the pace of the nation’s monetary tightening, quelling inflationary pressure and placing a firm brake on household debt growth.

By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)
