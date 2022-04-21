[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Fairmont Ambassador Seoul unveils new signature bakery collection



The Atrium Lounge at Fairmont Ambassador Seoul presents a new collection of signature bakery goods, crafted by head baker Morgan Muller in accordance with authentic French recipes combined with natural Korean ingredients.



The signature collection features natural sourdough-style fermentation techniques. Options include the plain sourdough baguette, multigrain sourdough baguette and pistachio, apricot and cranberry sourdough.



Other creations include the makgeolli bread, made with French ingredients and Korean makgeolli, which is like rice beer, in place of water for a tangy aroma.



Prices range from 3,500 won to 13,000 won. For inquiries, call (02) 3395-6000.





JW Marriott Hotel Seoul presents Family Playtime



JW Marriott Hotel Seoul presents Family Playtime at JW, a kids’ package crafted to deliver unforgettable experiences for guests accompanied by children.



Available throughout May, the package features a tipi and mat set up in the room, together with figures from iconic European toy brand Playmobil.



The package includes a Playmobil ice cream cart set and body products from JulieaLoopy, the specialist natural kids’ skin care brand, as complimentary gifts.



The Family Playtime at JW package is priced from 325,000 won for a deluxe room. For reservations, call (02) 6282-6282.





InterContinental launches vegan Chinese and eco-friendly package



Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas has announced its plan to launch a vegan Chinese menu that enables low-carbon vegetarian dining as well as an eco-friendly package for Earth Day.



Modern Chinese restaurant Wei Lou has launched a vegetarian special -- a vegan Chinese course menu designed to reduce carbon emissions using plant-based protein. The seven-course meal includes a vegetable appetizer served with truffles and vegetable dim sum served with asparagus and spicy tofu.



The hotel also offers its Green Stay Package until the end of May.



For reservations, call (02) 555-5656.





Hotel Cappuccino promotes ‘petcation’ for pet lovers



Hotel Cappuccino, an urban boutique hotel located in Gangnam, is presenting a pet-friendly package.



Hot Eatsue, a contemporary Asian restaurant on the 17th floor of the hotel, will provide a chef-cooked special pet stew.



A separate room service menu is also provided for those wishing to celebrate their pet’s birthday. Guests can take memorable photos in decorated rooms with pumpkin beef cakes for pets. The package is available through June 30.



Price inquiries can be made at (02) 2038-9500.



