 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Entertainment

[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Apr 22, 2022 - 09:00       Updated : Apr 22, 2022 - 09:00
Anchor

(Korea)

Opened April 20

Thriller

Directed by Jeong Ji-yeon

Se-ra (Chun Woo-hee) is a famous news presenter with a mother, So-jung (Lee Hye-young), who micromanages her life. One day, Se-ra receives a phone call from a woman named Mi-so, five minutes before her news program goes on air. Mi-so claims she is about to be killed by a stranger and asks Se-ra to report her story, adding that Se-ra is her idol. Se-ra tries to ignore the phone call, but later visits Mi-so’s home and discovers the dead bodies.
The Lost City

(US)

Opened April 20

Comedy

Directed by Aaron Nee, Adam Nee

Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe), an eccentric billionaire, kidnaps bestselling author Loretta (Sandra Bullock), who is the only one who knows the clue to finding a legendary treasure. Alan (Channing Tatum), a book cover model, has to find her for unavoidable business reasons. He and his mysterious partner (Brad Pitt) must save her from a dangerous island and escape safely.
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

(US)

Opened April 13

Fantasy

Directed by David Yates

In the 1930s, professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) finds out the powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is gaining power. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave muggle baker on a dangerous mission. They have to encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald‘s growing legion of followers. 
Hot Blooded

(Korea)

Opened March 23

Crime, Action

Directed by Cheon Myoung-kwan

In 1993 in Kuam, near Busan, third-rate gangster Hee-su acts as a hotel manager under Don Son (Kim Kap-soo). One day, Yong-kang (Choi Mu-sung), a murder suspect who fled the country, returns home and begins causing trouble. Hee-su finds out that the trouble was caused by the drugs that Yong-kang has been smuggling.

By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114