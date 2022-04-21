[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Anchor



(Korea)



Opened April 20



Thriller



Directed by Jeong Ji-yeon



Se-ra (Chun Woo-hee) is a famous news presenter with a mother, So-jung (Lee Hye-young), who micromanages her life. One day, Se-ra receives a phone call from a woman named Mi-so, five minutes before her news program goes on air. Mi-so claims she is about to be killed by a stranger and asks Se-ra to report her story, adding that Se-ra is her idol. Se-ra tries to ignore the phone call, but later visits Mi-so’s home and discovers the dead bodies.



The Lost City



(US)



Opened April 20



Comedy



Directed by Aaron Nee, Adam Nee



Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe), an eccentric billionaire, kidnaps bestselling author Loretta (Sandra Bullock), who is the only one who knows the clue to finding a legendary treasure. Alan (Channing Tatum), a book cover model, has to find her for unavoidable business reasons. He and his mysterious partner (Brad Pitt) must save her from a dangerous island and escape safely.



Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore



(US)



Opened April 13



Fantasy



Directed by David Yates



In the 1930s, professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) finds out the powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is gaining power. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave muggle baker on a dangerous mission. They have to encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald‘s growing legion of followers.

