National

[Graphic News] Number of male victims of digital sex crimes doubles last year

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Apr 21, 2022 - 10:01       Updated : Apr 21, 2022 - 10:01

The number of male victims of digital sex crimes compiled by a state support agency doubled last year from the previous year, the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family said.

The Digital Sexual Crime Victim Support Center extended assistance to 1,843 male victims in 2021, marking a near twofold increase from 926 in the previous year, the ministry said.

The spike in the number of male victims of digital sex crimes is attributed to the rising prevalence of illegal photographing and filming, the ministry said.

By gender, women accounted for 73.5 percent, or 5,109, of the entire victims, compared with the 1,843 male victims, it noted.

By age group, teenagers and those in their 20s accounted for 21.3 percent and 21 percent, respectively, of all victims, it said. (Yonhap)


By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
