Bol4 gifts listeners with her ‘dream of Seoul’ through new EP

Bol4 performs at a media showcase for the EP “Seoul” in Seoul on April 20. (Shofar Entertainment)

Singer-songwriter Bol4, whose real name is Ahn Ji-young, first moved to Seoul from her home city of Yeongju in 2014 to attend college. She officially kicked off her music career in 2016 after gaining fame through a TV audition program as a duo group.



With her new EP, “Seoul,” Bol4 draws out the years of joys and sorrows of the restless years she spent in the city.



“The EP ‘Seoul’ is Bol4’s Seoul. My Seoul embraces the different shades of my emotions, from the overflowing passion to the huge love I received, as well as the excruciating pain. I wanted to show this Seoul, made up of those emotions,” Ahn said about her new album during a media showcase that took place in Seoul on Wednesday afternoon, ahead of the album’s release that evening.



Just as with Bol4’s previous albums, the new EP also consists of music all written by Ahn.



Leading the album is a song of the same title, a mid-tempo tune that kicks off with a feel-good blending of funk synths and soft guitar sounds.



“Seoul used to be the city of dreams for me. I came to Seoul when I was 20 to study music at university, where I met many friends like me who wanted to pursue music. The song shows the dreams that we had, and how much we loved our music. I wanted to show how beautiful my Seoul was then through this song,” Ahn said about the titular track.



The album marks the artist’s official comeback in a year and half since taking a hiatus due to health concerns in 2020. She dropped the digital single “Butterfly Effect” in October 2021, but did not conduct any promotional activities.



Returning to the stage for the first time after a long break, the album is jam-packed with four sidetracks -- “Love Story,” “What makes us beautiful,” “In the Mirror” and “Star” -- rolling out Ahn’s heartfelt stories.



“Love Story” brings back the signature vibrant, sweet sonic of Bol4. In it, Ahn sings about a love story through a lighthearted high-teen pop melody.



Next up is “What makes us beautiful,” a fairy tale-like song which Ahn says delves into the topic of what makes us beautiful and how we go in search for the answer through an easy-listening tune.



Though it is a spring album, “Seoul” shows Ahn’s experience of not only the floral season, but also the preceding long, cold winter.



“In the Mirror” is a song that shows how she endured and overcame a dark time in her life.



“When I was going through a difficult period, I didn’t want to see myself in the mirror. I didn’t like how I looked. But I realized that I couldn’t continue living like this. I needed to protect myself, and one way to do that was facing my emotions and condition. The song is about my hopeful desire -- wanting to love myself again and to protect myself,” she said.



The last track on the album, “Star,” was actually the first score that she had written among the five.



“It’s quite an old song. I poured the emotions I had felt when I wasn’t feeling well into it. Although I cannot heal the exhausted hearts of listeners, I hope that they can feel like this song empathizes with them,” Ahn explained.



Among the five, “Star” is her most cherished song, as it embodies her rawest emotions.



“I was so forthright in penning out my emotions through the lyrics that I wasn’t even sure if it was okay to be (so honest). The song was the first one I’d made after taking a long break, and being courageous enough to go easy on songwriting -- the other songs followed one by one. It’s what made it possible for the other songs to exist, so it means a lot to me,” Ahn said.







