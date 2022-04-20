 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

[2030 Busan World Expo] Busan hosts key figures from Colombia and Peru in hopes to host Expo 2030

By Ko Jun-tae
Published : Apr 20, 2022 - 18:31       Updated : Apr 20, 2022 - 18:31
The photo shows a mascot that Busan uses in its bid to host the World Expo in 2030. (Busan Metropolitan Government)
The photo shows a mascot that Busan uses in its bid to host the World Expo in 2030. (Busan Metropolitan Government)
Busan has invited three major figures from Colombia and Peru for a tour of the city as the southern port city of South Korea looks to host the World Expo in 2030.

The city government said Wednesday that Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon invited Tito Jose Crissien Borrero, minister of Science, Technology and Innovation for Colombia; Nicolas Del Castillo Piedrahita, head of Colombia’s National Aquaculture and Fisheries Authority; and Jorge Vicente Martin Munoz Wells, mayor of Lima, Peru, for a two-day tour of Busan until Thursday.

The mayor invited the three figures for a dinner event Wednesday where he was scheduled to unveil the vision of Busan and South Korea for the co-growth with the global society, while working to strike agreements for international cooperation with Colombia and Peru.

The city government said Park considers the two countries as valued potential partners for food supply, public health and fourth industrial revolution.

The three invited figures are scheduled to tour the automobile factory of Renault Korea in the city and visit the Busan Port Authority for a ship ride around the city’s coast lines. They are also scheduled for an additional tour of Busan with an air cruise.

“I sincerely hope to welcome key figures from Central and South Americas with the upmost hospitality to Busan in 2030,” Park said in a statement. “We will concentrate all efforts until the last moment to have Busan host the World Expo in 2030.”

Busan is one of the five cities that have submitted bids to host the Expo 2030. The city is competing against Moscow of Russia, Italy’s Rome, Riyadh of Saudi Arabia and Odesa of Ukraine. The host country of Expo 2030 is to be elected in 2023 by member states of the International Bureau of Expositions.

By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114