[Today’s K-pop] TXT sells 810,000 copies of 4th EP in preorders

(Credit: Big Hit Music)



The upcoming EP of Tomorrow X Together sold over 816,000 copies in preorders, according to label Big Hit Music on Wednesday.



The preorders for the fourth EP “Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child” started only six days ago. This surpasses those of its second full album “The Chaos Chapter: Freeze” that recorded 700,000. It entered the Billboard 200 at No. 5. It was the most-sold K-pop album, and the fifth-bestselling CD altogether, in the US last year, according to a Forbes article based on MRC Data’s year-end report.



The EP will be officially released on May 9.



Viviz eyes US with Yves V collaboration



(Credit: Big Planet Made)



Viviz will drop a collaboration with American DJ Yves V on April 28, agency Big Planet Made announced Wednesday.



The musicians teamed up for the remix version of “Bop Bop!” main track from the trio’s first EP “Beam of Prism.” The song is a pop dance number that blends Latin and disco.



This is a step toward entering the US, said a source from the agency who hinted that the group joined an American label and is gearing up to debut officially in the US.



The three members -- Eunha, SinB and Umji -- debuted with six-member group GFriend in 2015. The group disbanded last year and they reunited as a trio and put out the EP in February.



AB6IX to host international fan meet events in June



(Credit: Brand New Music)



AB6IX will celebrate its third anniversary of debut with an international fan meet tour, agency Brand New Music said Wednesday.



The event will start June 4 in Seoul and bring the four-member act to Tokyo before it heads to the US. In the US, the band will greet fans in six cities from New York and Chicago to Los Angeles.



In February, it held standalone concerts in Seoul, performing live in front of fans for the first time in over two years. The quartet presented four tracks from its second studio album “Mo’ Complete” on stage for the first time. It released a special album “Complete With You” in January.



Lovelyz’ Lee Sujeong goes solo



(Credit: Woollim Entertainment)