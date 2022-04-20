In third year, aespa adds value to 2022 by eyeing global stage

Girl group aespa (S.M. Entertainment)



Rookie girl group aespa is making headlines around the globe for one reason: The band will become the first K-pop female act to perform on Coachella’s main stage.



S.M. Entertainment announced Tuesday that the quartet is performing at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, the largest music event in the United States.



Speculation of the group making its US concert debut began making rounds when the bandmates shared a few Los Angeles-related stickers on their social media, and fans quickly pieced together the puzzle of where they would be heading next: California.



The K-pop act will make its Coachella debut on Saturday in the US on the second weekend of the event, to be streamed Sunday during the daytime in Korea via the event’s official YouTube channel. Some of the big names performing at the event are Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Grammy-award winner Doja Cat, Conan Gray and Pink Sweat$.



Aespa is the third K-pop girl group to ascend to the Coachella stage. Previously, Blackpink made its US festival debut in 2019 by performing on the Sahara stage, and recently the now-disbanded 2NE1 made a special appearance.



The group is set to show an electrifying performance of its megahits “Black Mamba,” “Next Level” and “Savage.” The group will also be showcasing an unreleased track recorded explicitly for the Coachella set.



After the news broke out, many fans around the globe took to social media, saying they “couldn’t be more proud,” with one comment reading: “The girls are going to open a new era at Coachella.”



Before such fame, aespa’s road to stardom was bumpy. When the concept of avatars, alter egos dubbed “ae” and digital culture splashed on the K-pop scene, many questioned the idiosyncrasy: Would the idea land well?



But aespa has carved a path for itself after getting a foot in the door through its futuristic avatar theme.



The quartet made its highly anticipated debut under K-pop powerhouse S.M. Entertainment with the single “Black Mamba” in November 2020. Turning uncertainty into confidence, it didn’t take long for the girl group to become established as one of South Korea’s must-look-forward-to rookie groups.



Aespa broke the record for fastest K-pop video to reach the 100 million mark on YouTube with “Black Mamba.” The record came just 51 days after their first appearance.







