Yoon remains silent amid escalating conflict over bill to strip investigate power

As conflict escalates over the ruling Democratic Party of Korea’s push to strip prosecutors of their investigative powers, President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol has remained silent, distancing himself from the controversial power struggle.
From 7 p.m. on Wednesday to 5:10 a.m. the following day, 207 representatives of public prosecutors across the country held an all-night meeting. It was the first time in 19 years that such a gathering took place. A day earlier, high-ranking prosecutors had a series of meetings. Around 50 senior prosecutors are scheduled to meet on Wednesday for the first time. All are aiming to object to a bill pushed by the ruling Democratic Party.
After their 10-hour meeting, public prosecutors released a statement on Wednesday morning, calling the ruling party’s push a “criminal negligence law.”
The bill makes it “difficult to protect people from most crimes related to public welfare and large-scale finance, such as sexual violence, violent crimes and voice phishing that people can encounter in their daily lives,” the public prosecutors’ statement read.
“The bill makes it impossible for prosecutors to verify even basic facts, producing unfair victims. It also eliminates remedial procedures, even if victims raise an objection to be judged by prosecutors,” it added.
The statement also said that the bill arbitrarily interprets the Constitution to deprive prosecutors of the right to investigate and directly request warrants. The bill also recognizes the police’s right to request direct warrants, which is highly likely to violate the Constitution.
Amid escalating conflicts between the opposition and ruling parties over the controversial bill, a subcommittee of the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee, which began a review of the bill, was disrupted after a war of nerves on Tuesday night.
The subcommittee, which had begun its meeting earlier in the day and reconvened at 8:30 p.m., adjourned in about an hour and 10 minutes due to a quarrel between Rep. Choi Kang-wook of the Democratic Party and Rep. Jeon Ju-hye of the People Power Party. It failed to resume.
In a briefing after the meeting, Rep. Yoo Sang-beom of the People Power Party said that Choi disparaged the committee by using “that” to refer to Jeon, a female and senior fellow lawmaker.
Yoo said his party has made it clear that they could not attend the next day’s meeting unless Choi makes a public apology.
In response, Choi said, “It seems like a type of delay strategy (of the People Power Party). (Jeon) repeated the same story and questions for 20 to 30 minutes.”
Amid the worsening conflict, President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol has not expressed his position for several days.
On Tuesday, an official from Yoon’s side told reporters, “It is a matter of legislation discussed in the National Assembly. We are watching in respect of their legislative activities.”
Yoon has notably distanced himself from the controversy. Analysts said Yoon was trying to avoid playing into a “prosecution’s republic” frame from the Democratic Party, in which he defends his “home ground” of the prosecution. Yoon was the former prosecutor general under the incumbent Moon administration.
Yoon is also seen to be avoiding controversy over the issue by putting a focus on taking care of people’s livelihoods, such as compensation for COVID-19 losses and real estate measures.
When asked about the bill, Yoon’s spokesperson Bae Hyung-jin dodged the answer, saying that the president-elect is “focusing on launching the next state administration” in a stable manner.
Earlier on April 8, Yoon told reporters, “It’s been a long time since I quit being a prosecutor. The criminal justice system needs to be discussed with the Justice Ministry and the prosecution,” adding, “I will only care about people’s livelihoods.”
The Democratic Party aims to announce the bill at the Moon Jae-in government’s last Cabinet meeting on May 3. National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug has postponed his overseas trip to the US and Canada due to escalating tensions over the bill.
By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com
)