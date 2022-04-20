Korea develops world’s 1st fiber-based white OLEDs

Concept image of how fiber-based WOLEDs can be used for functional clothing (KAIST)

South Korean researchers have developed the world’s first fiber-based white organic light-emitting diodes, or WOLEDs, paving the way for more functional wearable tech, Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology said Wednesday.



The research team came up with a single, dip-coated white emission layer suitable for a fiber structure to design the fiber-based WOLEDs. In doing so, the researchers figured out how to implement WOLEDs on a string of fiber through simulation and optimization of the white spectra, according to KAIST, whose study was published in interdisciplinary premium open access journal Advanced Science.



Prior to the study, putting WOLEDs on a string of fiber has been difficult as it was composed of a tandem structure, which is two to three times larger than a single-stacked structure of an OLED of three primary colors: red, yellow and blue.





Photograph of the fiber-based WOLED (left) and a microscopic image (KAIST)