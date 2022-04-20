 Back To Top
Entertainment

Japanese pianist Yuhki Kuramoto gears up for Korea concert tour

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Apr 20, 2022 - 13:20       Updated : Apr 20, 2022 - 13:20
Poster image of Japanese New Age musician Yuhki Kuramoto’s concert series “Meditation” (Credia Music & Artists)
Poster image of Japanese New Age musician Yuhki Kuramoto's concert series "Meditation" (Credia Music & Artists)
Japanese New Age composer and pianist Yuhki Kuramoto is returning to Korea for a nationwide tour starting in May.

The 70-year-old musician will kick off the tour on May 15 with a Jeongseojin Spring Classic performance in Incheon, followed by recitals in Gongju, South Chungcheong Province, on May 20; Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province on May 21; Geochang, South Gyeongsang Province, on May 27; and Yeoju, Gyeonggi Province, on May 28. The tour will wrap up at Lotte Concert Hall in Seoul on June 5.

The upcoming recital, titled “Meditation,” will mark the 23rd year of the musician‘s concerts in Korea, since his first performance in 1999. Since then, he has performed in Korea every year.

At the 100-minute recitals, Kuramoto will perform his masterpieces, including “Mediation,” “Romance,” “Lake Louise,” “Forest” and “Nostalgia.”

The performance will include his solo piano pieces, plus a duet with the flute, a trio with violin and cello and a quintet with violin, cello, flute and clarinet.

Tickets are available at online ticket sites Club Balcony, Interpark and Lotte Concert Hall.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
