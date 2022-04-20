 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

LG-Magna plant in Mexico to supply parts for GM electric vehicles

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 20, 2022 - 10:15       Updated : Apr 20, 2022 - 10:20
The image provided by LG Electronics Inc. on Wednesday, shows its yet-to-be-built plant in the Mexican city of Ramos Arizpe, which will supply components for General Motor's electric vehicles, starting in 2023. (LG Electronics Inc.)
The image provided by LG Electronics Inc. on Wednesday, shows its yet-to-be-built plant in the Mexican city of Ramos Arizpe, which will supply components for General Motor's electric vehicles, starting in 2023. (LG Electronics Inc.)

LG Electronics Inc. said Wednesday LG Magna e-Powertrain, its joint venture with Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc., is building a new plant in Mexico to supply electric car parts for General Motors.

The 260,000-square-meter plant in the Mexican city of Ramos Arizpe will be LG Magna e-Powertrain's first production base in North America and its third facility after Incheon and China's Nanjing. The construction is scheduled to be completed in 2023.

LG said the new facility will produce inverters, motors and on-board chargers to support GM's new electric vehicle platform.

"The Ramos site represents one of the key pillars of LG's long-term strategy to become the auto industry's go-to innovation partner," said Eun Seok-hyun, president of the LG's vehicle component solutions division.

The groundbreaking event took place Tuesday (local time), attended by executives from LG Magna e-Powertrain, LG Electronics, Magna, General Motors and local government officials.

LG Magna e-Powertrain CEO Cheong Won-suk said the new facility will enable the company to "better support our customers with the best-in-class components for the next generation of electric vehicles, and help us to expand our presence in the fast-growing global EV market."

LG is looking to beef up its competitiveness in the future mobility sector with three main pillars -- infotainment, powertrains and auto lighting systems.

The joint venture, set up last year, is aimed at combining LG's expertise in "developing components for motors, inverters and on-board chargers with Magna's prowess in electric powertrain systems and automotive manufacturing," LG said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114