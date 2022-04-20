Moon blames indifference for mobility problems on people with disabilities

President Moon Jae-in bangs the gavel to open a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday called for more efforts to help improve mobility for the disabled, saying society's indifference is blamed for their mobility problems.

"We must blame ourselves for our lack of interest for disabled people's right to move," Moon said in a message to mark the 42nd Day of People with Disabilities. "A world without discrimination is the path we should go."

"The pace of disabled and non-disabled people is also different, but we are living together," Moon said. "We need to build a world where we can wait for people with slow pace."

Mobility for the disabled has been in the spotlight after rush-hour subway protests by a disabled advocacy group.

Demanding measures to improve mobility rights and budget for disability rights, the group has staged subway protests since late last year and often caused delays in metro services during rush hours as some of its members used their wheelchairs to prevent trains from departing.

Their protests have become a hot issue after Lee Jun-seok, chief of the conservative People Power Party, said that the group is taking citizens "hostages" and its method of protest is causing inconvenience to many people. (Yonhap)