Life&Style

[Holly’s Korean Kitchen] Kongnamul muchim, Korean bean sprout side dish

By Korea Herald
Published : Apr 23, 2022 - 16:01       Updated : Apr 23, 2022 - 16:01
Kongnamul muchim, Korean bean sprout side dish (Holly Ford)
Kongnamul muchim, Korean bean sprout side dish (Holly Ford)
This Korean bean sprout side dish is made with soybean sprouts. It has a crunchy texture and nutty taste. This salad side dish recipe is easy to make and is one of the many healthy banchan, Korean side dishes, that can accompany any Korean or Asian meal.

We call this soybean sprout side dish, kongnamul muchim in Korean. It is perhaps the most common Korean side dish of all. For that reason, Koreans call it a “national side dish of Korea (gukmin banchan)” because every household consumes this bean sprout Korean side dish at least once a week.

Some people grow their own soybean sprouts at home so that they can eat the sprouts anytime they want. Whether you grow your own sprouts or buy them at the store, they are inexpensive. Korean people never get tired of making this delicious side dish with soybean sprouts.

Ingredients

- 330 grams soybean sprouts, cleaned

- 4 tbsp water

- 1 clove garlic, finely minced

- 1 green onion, finely chopped

- 1 tbsp sesame oil

- 1 tbsp toasted sesame seeds

- 2 tsp Korean soup soy sauce (gukganjang)

- pinch of salt, as needed

Instructions

1. Put sprouts in a pot and pour in 4 tablespoons of water. Close the lid tightly and let the sprouts cook over medium heat for 6 minutes. Do not open the lid. If you have a glass lid, you will see the steamed water drips down under the lid.

2. Remove the pot from the heat and open the lid. Stir and turn the sprouts so that the ones on the bottom come to the top and the ones on the top end up on the bottom, and wait for 30 seconds.

3. Drain the spouts in a colander to remove the extra water and let cool for a couple of minutes.

4. Place the warm sprouts in a large mixing bowl. Add garlic, green onion, Korean soy sauce, sesame oil, toasted sesame seeds, and a pinch of salt. Toss the salad with your hand or using kitchen tongs to mix well.

5. Taste the salad and add more salt if needed. Serve at room temperature or chilled.

By Holly Ford (https://www.beyondkimchee.com)

----

Hye-gyoung Ford (aka Holly) is a well-known Korean food blogger and the author of “Korean Cooking Favorites.” Born and raised in Korea, she has lived in many countries. She shares her recipes and food memories in her blog, Beyond Kimchee. - Ed.

By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
