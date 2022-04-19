Yoon to invite 41,000 for his inauguration ceremony amid eased virus distancing

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol attends a forum on South Korea’s economic security on Monday. (Yoon’s office)





A larger than previously planned number of people will be invited to attend President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's inaugural ceremony slated for early next month amid eased virus restrictions, according to Yoon's transition team Tuesday.



Some 41,000 people are expected to attend the ceremony, including political leaders, citizens and bereaved families of sailors killed in North Korea's sinking of the Cheonan warship in 2010, the transition team said.



The transition team said more people than previously thought will be invited, as the country fully lifted COVID-19 restrictions, except the mask mandate Monday.



Yoon's inaugural ceremony committee had earlier planned to invite around 10,000 people in line with earlier COVID-19 guidelines.



The ceremony will take place at a plaza in front of the National Assembly on May 10 and is expected to cost around 3.3 billion won ($2.66 million), the largest-ever. (Yonhap)

