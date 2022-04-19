 Back To Top
National

Arrest warrants issued for woman, boyfriend in drowning death of husband

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 19, 2022 - 21:21       Updated : Apr 19, 2022 - 21:21
Lee Eun-hae (L), a suspect wanted in a murder case involving her late husband, and her accomplice, Cho Hyun-soo, arrive at the Incheon District Court for a hearing on April 19, 2022, after being arrested on April 16. (Yonhap)
Lee Eun-hae (L), a suspect wanted in a murder case involving her late husband, and her accomplice, Cho Hyun-soo, arrive at the Incheon District Court for a hearing on April 19, 2022, after being arrested on April 16. (Yonhap)


A local court issued arrest warrants Tuesday for a woman and her boyfriend who stand accused of causing the 2009 drowning death of the woman's husband for a hefty insurance payout. 

Lee Eun-hae, 31, and her extramarital lover, Cho Hyun-soo, 30, were detained Saturday on charges of prodding Lee's then 39-year-old husband to jump into a valley river in Gapyeong, 60 kilometers east of Seoul, even though he was unable to swim, and letting him drown.

Investigators suspect they committed the crime for 800 million won ($650,000) in insurance money. 

Lee and Cho were also accused of attempting to kill the husband that year by poisoning him with puffer fish toxin in February and trying to drown him at a fishing place in May, according to prosecutors. 

Prosecutors at the Incheon District Prosecutors Office applied for court warrants to formally arrest the two suspects for further questioning on charges of murder by nonfeasance, attempted murder and attempted insurance fraud.

The two had been on the run since going into hiding in December ahead of prosecution questioning. In late March, police put them on their wanted listed, and made their identities and photos public. (Yonhap)
