 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Entertainment

Pianist Son Yeol-eum to step down from TV show

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Apr 19, 2022 - 15:35       Updated : Apr 19, 2022 - 15:35
Pianist Son Yeol-eum (MBC)
Pianist Son Yeol-eum (MBC)

Virtuoso pianist Son Yeol-eum is stepping down as the host of MBC’s classical music program “TV Art Show.”

Terrestrial broadcaster MBC announced that Son, who has been hosting the show since 2018, will be leaving “TV Art Show,” seeking to spend more time on her career and overseas performances.

Though many viewers were surprised when the much sought-after pianist who performs around the world joined the show, she became the longest-serving host of “TV Art Show.”

“With the love for classical music, Son has put her utmost effort to balance her life as a renowned pianist and the host of the program. Viewers can watch Son’s last episode and her special performance in the upcoming ‘TV Art Show,’” MBC said in a press release Monday.

The 35-year-old pianist will be performing as a soloist, with a chamber ensemble and with an orchestra.

Son, based in Germany, studied under pianist and conductor Arie Vardi at the Hanover University of Music, Drama and Media. She was the double Second Prize winner at the Tchaikovsky International Piano Competition in 2011. She has been the artistic director of the country’s largest classical music festival, PyeongChang Music Festival & School, since 2018.

The last episode of Son’s “TV Art Show” is set to air Wednesday at 1 a.m. on MBC. Replays will also be available on the official website of the program.

By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114