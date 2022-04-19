 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Entertainment

Disney+ drama ‘Sixth Sense Kiss’ to be released in May

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Apr 19, 2022 - 14:59       Updated : Apr 19, 2022 - 14:59
Poster of Disney+ drama “Sixth Sense Kiss” (Disney+)
Poster of Disney+ drama “Sixth Sense Kiss” (Disney+)

Video streaming platform Disney+ on Tuesday announced that it will release sci-fi romance drama “Sixth Sense Kiss,” starring actors Yoon Kye-sang and Seo Ji-hye, in May.

The drama is an adaption of Naver Series’ famous web novel with the same title. The novel has more than 732,000 subscribers and drew over 29.3 million cumulative views on Naver Series’ global platform.

The web novel, written by author Got W, centers on a young woman, who has the special ability to be able to glimpse into the future when she kisses someone.

Yoon plays Cha Min-hoo whose five senses are extremely sensitive. Seo plays Ye-sul, who sees a surprising future after accidentally kissing Min-hoo.

The series is one of five Korean dramas that Disney+ introduced at the end of last year. Along with “Sixth Sense Kiss,” the global OTT platform also announced “Moving,” “Grid,” “Snowdrop,” “Rookies” as upcoming drama series on its platform.

The lineup is also part of Disney’s plan to create over 50 original content titles from the Asia-Pacific region by 2023.

By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114