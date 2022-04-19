Disney+ drama ‘Sixth Sense Kiss’ to be released in May

Poster of Disney+ drama “Sixth Sense Kiss” (Disney+)
Video streaming platform Disney+ on Tuesday announced that it will release sci-fi romance drama “Sixth Sense Kiss,” starring actors Yoon Kye-sang and Seo Ji-hye, in May.
The drama is an adaption of Naver Series’ famous web novel with the same title. The novel has more than 732,000 subscribers and drew over 29.3 million cumulative views on Naver Series’ global platform.
The web novel, written by author Got W, centers on a young woman, who has the special ability to be able to glimpse into the future when she kisses someone.
Yoon plays Cha Min-hoo whose five senses are extremely sensitive. Seo plays Ye-sul, who sees a surprising future after accidentally kissing Min-hoo.
The series is one of five Korean dramas that Disney+ introduced at the end of last year. Along with “Sixth Sense Kiss,” the global OTT platform also announced “Moving,” “Grid,” “Snowdrop,” “Rookies” as upcoming drama series on its platform.
The lineup is also part of Disney’s plan to create over 50 original content titles from the Asia-Pacific region by 2023.
By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com
)