Justice minister nominee controversy - justified fear or political calculations?

Justice Minister nominee Han Dong-hoon responds to questions from members of the press at the Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office on Friday. (Yonhap)



President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol’s nomination of his closest confidant, senior prosecutor Han Dong-hoon, as the minister of justice has been met with fierce backlash from opponents, who take it as a signal foreshadowing political retribution.



With the country set for a change in power upon Yoon’s inauguration, Han’s nomination has come as a spark to the volatile situation surrounding the prosecution reform drive of the current ruling Democratic Party of Korea.



The Democratic Party, soon to be the main opposition, has interpreted Han’s nomination as an attempt to resist reforms.



Rep. Yun Ho-jung, the Democratic Party’s interim chief, called Han, “a loach slipping through the law,” and “Yoon’s puppet who comes to block the reform of the prosecution.”



Saying the nomination itself is flawed, the Democratic Party is also reviewing a plan to boycott the parliamentary confirmation hearing for Han, according to Rep. Min Hyung-bae, the chief of the party’s confirmation hearing task force.





President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol (front) and Justice Minister nominee Han Dong-hoon attend a parliamentary inspection on Oct. 17, 2019, when they were Prosecutor General and director of the anti-corruption department at the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office, respectively. (Yonhap)



Who is Han Dong-hoon?



Han’s nomination to head the Justice Ministry came as a surprise to many, as sources in legal circles speculated he would remain in the prosecution and be named to a high-ranking post due to his record of working high-profile cases as well as his connection to Yoon.



Han, 49, had worked on many high-profile investigations involving the country’s leading conglomerates and on scandals of former Presidents Park Geun-hye and Lee Myung-bak, alongside Yoon.



The list of high-profile cases aided in Han becoming the youngest-ever director of the anti-corruption department at the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office in 2019. However, following the investigation into corruption allegations surrounding then-Justice Minister Cho Kuk -- a close confidant of incumbent President Moon Jae-in -- Han was pushed off to posts of lesser importance.



During his presidential campaign, Yoon said Han “suffered much” under the Moon Jae-in administration and that Han ran investigations against the government “as if he is an independent activist.”



Han being named the justice minister nominee has prompted the Democratic Party to claim that Yoon is putting Korea on track for “de facto declaration of the country as a republic of the prosecution.”



“The Yoon Suk-yeol administration is declaring war on the opposition parties. (Han’s nomination) means he will wield his sword from the launch of the new government,” Democratic Party Rep. An Min-suk claimed upon Han’s nomination, calling on his party to resist such attempts.





Rep. Cho Jeong-sik of the Democratic Party of Korea protests against the nomination of Han Dong-hoon as the Justice Minister, holding a sign reading, "Republic of Prosecutors NO!" in front of the presidential transition team's headquarter in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)