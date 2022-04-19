[Diplomatic Circuit] Korea and the Dominican Republic: Preparing for the next 60 years

Dominican Republic Ambassador to South Korea Federico Alberto Cuello Camilo(Embassy of the Dominican Republic in Seoul)

In 1962 Korea needed markets in new countries for its nascent strategy of export-oriented industrialization. Diplomatic relations were the first step in that direction. Fifteen Latin American and Caribbean countries benefited from this drive, including mine, the Dominican Republic.



Exporting to my region has contributed to Korea becoming the world’s sixth largest exporter and the 10th largest economy. It is now a leading source of quality products at affordable prices.



Coherence is the one word that comes to mind when thinking about bilateral relations with Korea.



Public policies, say, for climate change and digitalization, are projected immediately through foreign policy initiatives, including generous cooperation efforts, affordable development finance, very detailed technical assistance and ambitious trade and investment agreements.



All this matched, of course, with partners in business ready to deliver the goods and services required, together with the know-how for operations and further development.



The Dominican Republic has always benefited from Korea’s coherence, through knowledge-sharing programs on export development, production of electronics or regulation of medical devices; through education programs in reproductive health or in technical professions; or by reducing transit times in customs from two days to two hours.



This coherence is now in full bloom, just in time for the energy transition -- in compliance with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement on Climate Change -- with the New Deal adopted in 2020 as the reference for Korea’s new international initiatives.



As we turn the page on the crisis provoked by COVID-19, the Dominican Republic is keen to follow in Korea’s footsteps toward building-forward better in a strategic alliance on decarbonization, creating a circular economy, digitalization, strengthened social protection, decentralized development and nearshoring.



Decarbonization is no small matter, as it implies achieving carbon-neutrality in all sectors: agriculture, manufacturing, energy, transportation, services and households.



Korea’s New Green Deal is the backbone of the long-term climate strategy we would like to emulate, including the transition to alternative energies in a decentralized fashion, relying on hydrogen-powered fuel-cells, solar panels and wind turbines.



Carbon neutrality should eliminate, eventually, the use of conventional fuels such as carbon, gas and oil. But the manufacture of batteries, fuel cells, solar panels and wind turbines requires extracting and processing aluminum, lithium, nickel, rare earths and many other critical minerals.



Such extraction and processing have yet to become carbon neutral and clean. Thus the urgency of creating a circular economy that ensures full recycling and reuse of critical minerals present in discarded batteries, and minimizing the likely implications that would arise from replacing our reliance on a few “petrostates” for new “electrostates.”



Logo commemorating 60th anniversary of Korea-Latina America diplomatic relations (Embassy of Costa Rica in Seoul)