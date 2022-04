Nike has been named the top clothing brand among US teens for 11 consecutive years, according to a survey from Piper Sandler.Nike earned 30 percent of the votes followed by American Eagle, Lululemon, H&M and Adidas.The survey was conducted among 7,100 US teens with an average age of 16.2 years between Feb. 16 to March 22.Nike was also the teens’ most favorite footwear brand followed by Converse, Vans, Adidas and New Balance.By Nam Kyung-don ( don@heraldcorp.com