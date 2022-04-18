[Herald Interview] Police brutality victim says stripping prosecution’s investigative powers could lead to more like him

Yun Sung-yeo speaks to The Korea Herald at a home for ex-convicts in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, on Dec. 19, 2020. (Kim Arin/The Korea Herald)
A victim of police brutality who was wrongfully convicted and served jail time in place of a serial killer, said taking prosecution’s investigation powers away could lead more people to suffer in the same way.
As a result of a false confession given in response to a coercive police interrogation, Yun Sung-yeo, 55, spent 20 years in jail on a wrongful conviction before he was released on parole in 2009.
When the case was retried in 2020, the court overturned the conviction from 31 years earler and declared he was innocent. Over the retrial proceedings the police officer who interrogated Yun in 1989 admitted to using coercive tactics to force a confession out of him.
In a phone interview with the Korea Herald Sunday, Yun said the Democratic Party of Korea’s bid to strip the prosecution completely of its investigative authorities was feared to lead to “more victims of unfair accusations.”
“If the prosecution’s abilities to investigate are forfeited then it would be like going back to old times when police held so much power and prosecution had to base their indictments on the results of police investigations,” he said.
“Some failings over the police investigation stage can be complemented by the prosecution today. Back then that wasn’t possible.”
He said that when he was accused by the police of a murder he did not commit, the climate of the criminal justice system at the time didn’t allow prosecutors to “re-investigate” and “correct” the findings of the police. But the powers of the police and the prosecution were more balanced than they were, he said.
“If prosecutors lose their investigative authority, then there is nothing they can do to help redeem people from a false accusation. The way I see it, without the powers to investigate, the prosecution loses its purpose.”
On claims from some in the Democratic Party that the prosecution is “too powerful,” he said that wasn’t his experience as someone who dealt with both police and prosecution investigations in the past and recently.
He said he was “skeptical of handing the prosecution’s investigative role over to the police.”
“By limiting the scope of criminal investigations to police alone we’re going back in time,” he said.
Legal experts have criticized the Democratic Party’s push to limit prosecution’s powers and responsibilities as “wreaking damage on the criminal justice system.” The party plans on passing the bill before the new conservative administration takes office in May.
The Korean Bar Association, which represents all licensed lawyers in the country, said in a statement April 12 that it “clearly opposes” the ruling party’s proposal. Excluding the prosecution from criminal investigations altogether would hinder identification and prompt investigation of crimes, it said.
Similarly the Korea Criminal Procedure Law Society said April 11 in a statement that the bill would “imbue the police with disproportionate powers,” and that the prosecution’s role in criminal investigations was important in the detection of certain crimes that requires specialized knowledge and training.
Park Joon-young, an attorney who represented Yun in the retrial that found him innocent, wrote in a Facebook statement on April 11 that the Democratic Party’s prosecution reform bill would end up hurting people seeking justice.
“People with money and influence are relatively less vulnerable to the flaws and contradictions of the systems,” he said. “People without means will suffer most as a result of the bill.”
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
)