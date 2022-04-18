 Back To Top
National

1 dead, 1 injured in apartment fire in Seoul

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 18, 2022 - 09:40       Updated : Apr 18, 2022 - 09:42
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

A fire broke out at an apartment building in northern Seoul early Monday, leaving one dead and another injured, officials said.

The fire started at 3:38 a.m. in a unit on the ninth floor of the 15-story building in Nowon Ward and was extinguished about 50 minutes later.

One of the unit's residents, in her 50s, was found dead on-site, and the other resident, in his 20s, was sent to a nearby hospital after inhaling smoke and sustaining burns.

About 60 other residents in the apartment evacuated on their own.

Police and the fire authority said they were investigating the exact cause of the fire. (Yonhap)

