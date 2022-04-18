US nuke envoy due in Seoul for talks on N. Korea

Sung Kim, US special envoy for North Korea (Yonhap)

The US special representative for North Korea arrived in Seoul on Monday for talks with his South Korean counterpart and other officials on the Kim Jong-un regime's recent missile launches and the possibility of additional provocations.



Ambassador Sung Kim began a five-day trip here amid heightened tensions following the North's test of a purported tactical guided weapon over the weekend and of an intercontinental ballistic missile launch (ICBM) last month.



"It's great to be back in Seoul to continue our close coordination on DPRK developments," Kim told reporters upon arrival. DPRK stands for the North's official name, Democratic People's Republic of Korea.



Later in the day, Kim is set to meet with Seoul's chief nuclear envoy, Noh Kyu-duk, at the foreign ministry.



The two sides could exchange their views on the North's weapons test Saturday and the overall security conditions on the Korean Peninsula.



Kim is also expected to meet officials from President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's transition team to coordinate North Korea policy.



Observers say Kim could meet Kim Sung-han, a former vice foreign minister and key member of the transition team's foreign policy subcommittee, and Foreign Minister nominee Park Jin.



Jung Pak, US deputy special representative for the North, will accompany Kim. (Yonhap)